Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.44.

APH opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,354,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

