Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

