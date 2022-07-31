Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$46.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$42.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TECK. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Teck Resources Trading Up 7.3 %

NYSE TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $45.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

