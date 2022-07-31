Emerging Markets Horizon (NASDAQ:HORIW) Trading 188.2% Higher

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 188.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 85,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Emerging Markets Horizon Stock Up 188.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerging Markets Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Company Profile

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

