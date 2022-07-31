AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on AECOM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of AECOM by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $22,480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $18,242,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

