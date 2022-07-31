Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,596,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after acquiring an additional 129,583 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,043,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3,514.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 106,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

