Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $6,304,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 4.4 %

HP stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

