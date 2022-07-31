Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $27,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $759,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 141.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $168.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.