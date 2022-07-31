Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE IIPR opened at $96.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.81. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $288.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.