DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 0.9 %

DVA opened at $84.16 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

