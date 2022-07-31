Citigroup Increases MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $43.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

HZO stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $879.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth approximately $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 276.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 208,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

