Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $430.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.33.

Teleflex Stock Down 2.1 %

TFX opened at $240.46 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.94 and a 200-day moving average of $300.89.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after acquiring an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

