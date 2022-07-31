Mizuho Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $296.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Mizuho from $323.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $262.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $257.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $212.40 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

