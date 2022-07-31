iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading 0.8% Higher

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.09 and last traded at $70.97. 417,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 720,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40.

