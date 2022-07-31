ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 9,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.
