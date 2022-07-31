ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 26 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Stock Up 3.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.
