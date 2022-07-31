Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

