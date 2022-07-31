American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 71 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Low Volatility ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 64.20% of American Century Low Volatility ETF worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

