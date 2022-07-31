Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC) Shares Up 0.8%

Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:STNC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. 29,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.
Stance Equity ESG Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69.
