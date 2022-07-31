OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) Trading Up 0.1%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 34,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 34,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of OCA Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,884,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.