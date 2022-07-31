Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Up 1%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 20,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 22,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,064 shares during the period.

