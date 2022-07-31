Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Shares Down 0.1%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. 78,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 175,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

