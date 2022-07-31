Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR) Shares Down 0.5%

Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 7.61 and last traded at 7.84. Approximately 72,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 66,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.88.

Ether ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 6.56 and its 200 day moving average is 10.71.

