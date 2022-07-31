iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.92 and last traded at $88.83. Approximately 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.57.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

