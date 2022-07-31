Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.