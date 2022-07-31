T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Shares Up 1.5%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 2,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.88% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.