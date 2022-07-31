KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 70,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 555% from the average daily volume of 10,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.