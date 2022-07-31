Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 2,708,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,789,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.30. The firm has a market cap of £16.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.50.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors.

