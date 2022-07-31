Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.29.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average is $138.72. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.