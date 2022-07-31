Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brant Weaver sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $28,806.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,593.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $29,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $230,525. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,993,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 113,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

