Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Pariax LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

