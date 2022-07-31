Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

