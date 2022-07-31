Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,580,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,800,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,238,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 126,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 115,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Miller Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $24.03 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $274.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.55 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Miller Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

