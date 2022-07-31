Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). Approximately 14,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 193,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

Kinovo Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The company has a market capitalization of £16.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,325.00.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through Gas Maintenance, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

