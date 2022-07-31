JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Shares Up 1.5%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $47.02. 124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.
JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.
