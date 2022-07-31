Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.20. 8,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 13,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 4.61% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

