AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 409,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AVITA Medical Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $140.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

