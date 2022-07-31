Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Short Interest Down 29.4% in July

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Oxus Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.