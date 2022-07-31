Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 217,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MITPF opened at $22.70 on Friday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals from €41.00 ($41.84) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

