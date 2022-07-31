EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of EDPFY opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $58.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

