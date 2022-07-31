Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $138.50 on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.66.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

