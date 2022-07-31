Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Update

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,266.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDFF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GDDFF opened at $0.92 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.