Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenpro Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRNQ opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.57. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 359.80%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

