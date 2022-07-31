Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Genetron by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 109.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Stock Down 1.8 %

GTH stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.58. Genetron has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genetron ( NASDAQ:GTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 101.62%.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Genetron from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

Featured Articles

