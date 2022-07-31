Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Down 29.7% in July

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Broadmark Realty Capital

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE BRMK opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.