Short Interest in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Decreases By 29.6%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 841,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Orchard Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

ORTX stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Articles

