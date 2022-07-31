SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Short Interest Down 30.2% in July

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 849,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,976.7 days.

SBI Stock Performance

Shares of SBHGF stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SBI had a net margin of 47.99% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SBI will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; and Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

