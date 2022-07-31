Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Decreases By 30.2%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

EJH stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. E-Home Household Service has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of E-Home Household Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

