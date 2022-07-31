Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

