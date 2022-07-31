Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.93 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Cerner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cerner

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerner

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.